Person trapped in car after nasty crash at Rainbow Beach
PARAMEDICS rushed to free a person from the wreckage of their car after a nasty crash at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service media sources reported one patient was “currently encapsulated in their vehicle” after colliding with a tree on Rainbow Beach Road just after 7.30am.
Updates revealed that person was eventually freed from their vehicle and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
No further description of the patient was given.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS