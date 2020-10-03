Person trapped in car after nasty crash at Rainbow Beach

A person became stuck in their vehicle after colliding with a tree at Rainbow Beach this morning. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

PARAMEDICS rushed to free a person from the wreckage of their car after a nasty crash at Rainbow Beach this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources reported one patient was “currently encapsulated in their vehicle” after colliding with a tree on Rainbow Beach Road just after 7.30am.

Updates revealed that person was eventually freed from their vehicle and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

No further description of the patient was given.

