Crime

Person still at large after alleged wounding

Matty Holdsworth
9th Feb 2020 9:13 AM
POLICE are investigating an alleged wounding where a person was cut during an argument in Kenilworth last night.

Emergency services were called to an Elizabeth St address about 8.30pm where a person sustained an upper limb injury.

Another person was also hurt in the alleged assault.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said a man and a woman were sitting in a car when another person nearby confronted them.

"The person was loitering nearby and an argument broke out and the person was cut somehow," the spokesman said.

"There's no one in custody but investigations are ongoing.

"They're still at large."

The injured person was taken to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.

The other person was assessed but declined transport.

