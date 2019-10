CRASH: One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Gympie region this morning.

CRASH: One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Gympie region this morning. Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY SERVICES have been kept busy this morning in the Gympie region, with a two-vehicle crash reported near Widgee Crossing South.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Glastonbury and Jeremy Road just after 8.35am.

They transported one patient with back injuries to the Gympie Hospital.

The patient is in a stable condition.