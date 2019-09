Paramedics were called to the incident on Brooweena Woolooga Road at 6.39pm.

ONE person has been hospitalised after a single-vehicle rollover rollover near Teebar last night.

One patient was assessed for an arm injury and were transported to Biggenden Health Service in a stable condition.