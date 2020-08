BURNETT HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a reported vehicle rollover this morning. Picture: Sam Turner

BURNETT HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a reported vehicle rollover this morning. Picture: Sam Turner

A PERSON wa taken to hospital this morning following a vehicle rollover on the Burnett Hwy.

Two fire crews, police and paramedics rushed to the crash around 8am in Ginoondan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services left shortly after securing the scene, while police and paramedics assessed the passengers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a patient was transported to Gayndah Hospital in a stable condition shortly afterwards.