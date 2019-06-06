Menu
Teen killed, woman to be airlifted after horror crash

Tara Miko
by
6th Jun 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
UPDATE: A teenager has died and a woman will be airlifted after a horror single-vehicle rollover on the Western Downs.

The teen, believed to be a learner driver, died at the scene while a woman passenger was cut from the wreckage.

She has been taken by road ambulance to Jandowae Hospital from where she will be airlifted by a rescue helicopter.

EARLIER: ONE person is feared dead and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Western Downs.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene on Jandowae Durah Rd at Fairyland, north-west of Jandowae.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle with one suffering critical injuries.

A second person suffered serious head, facial and shoulder injuries and is expected to be airlifted to hospital from the scene.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, along with police, are on scene.

The vehicle rollover was reported to authorities about 12.30pm.

