PHOTOS: Man thrown from car in fiery single-vehicle crash

UPDATE, 8PM: A MAN is being flown to Mackay after a fiery single-vehicle crash south-west of the city this afternoon.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed on Marlborough Sarina Rd near Lotus Creek about 5.05pm.

The vehicle reportedly caught alight on impact and the man was thrown clear of the scene.

It's understood the man suffered a laceration to his head and due to the remote location of the crash, needed to be airlifted to hospital.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was deployed and landed at the nearby Clarke Creek State School.

It was expected to leave the area about 7.50pm headed for Mackay Base Hospital.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

EARLIER: A PERSON has been ejected from a car that burst into flames after it crashed on a remote road southwest of Mackay.

Emergency services are responding to reports of the single-vehicle crash on the Marlborough Sarina Rd at Lotus Creek.

Initial reports suggest a person was thrown from the vehicle in the incident reported about 5.05pm.

A rescue helicopter from Mackay has been tasked to the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route including a unit from Mackay.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are also responding.