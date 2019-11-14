Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Crime

Woman drowns after pulled from Coast swimming pool

Matty Holdsworth
14th Nov 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4:10PM: A woman has died after being pulled from waters in a critical condition at a private address in Buderim. 

It is understood she had been swimming in a pool. 

Paramedics treated the patient for almost an hour after the woman was pulled from the water unconscious. 

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said incident was a "sudden death". 

Police are investigating. 

More to come. 

EARLIER: A PERSON is in critical condition after being pulled from water unconscious from a private address in Buderim.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the post-immersion incident at 2.30pm and sent three crews and a critical care paramedic.

Almost an hour on, all crews remain at the Alfriston Dr address.

More to come.

buderim critical care para drownings editors picks emergency services paramedics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge night for firies who carved out 6km break against Widgee fire

        premium_icon Huge night for firies who carved out 6km break against Widgee...

        News 50 fireys battle through night to keep Thornside properties safe from Black Snake blaze

        Noosa North Shore blaze contained but warning still in place

        Noosa North Shore blaze contained but warning still in place

        News ROLLING UPDATES: Crews contain blaze as investigation launches

        GALLERY: 36 stunning photos from St Pat’s Formal 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: 36 stunning photos from St Pat’s Formal 2019

        News Year 12 students from St Patrick’s College celebrated their school formal on...

        Man rescues paddock of animals from wild bushfire

        premium_icon Man rescues paddock of animals from wild bushfire

        News Jayden spent his day off saving horses and cattle from a ‘wild and unpredictable’...