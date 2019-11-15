Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Person charged over island assault

by Alan Quinney
15th Nov 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WOMAN is in custody following the assault of two National Parks rangers at Bribie Island last weekend.

A 24-year-old Algester woman has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of serious assault of public officer performing function by biting spitting etc, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.

The incident happened on November 9.

The woman is due to reappear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on November 20.

Earlier this week police released footage of the incident and appealed for witnesses.

More Stories

Show More
beach assault police assaulted rangers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council spills on cost of water truckloads to Goomeri

        premium_icon Council spills on cost of water truckloads to Goomeri

        News ONE of Goomeri’s three water bores remains dysfunctional for the foreseeable future.

        YOUR GUIDE: 58 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 58 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News Comfortably nestled on a huge 4,021m2 corner block within the prestigious Greendale...

        • 15th Nov 2019 9:39 AM
        480 sangas and free beer, community rallies for hero fireys

        premium_icon 480 sangas and free beer, community rallies for hero fireys

        News The team at Farmer and Sun made 480 sandwiches which went to the firefighters...

        Double blow weather conditions heightens fire concern today

        premium_icon Double blow weather conditions heightens fire concern today

        News Thornside residents still on alert as roaring temperatures and dry westerly winds...