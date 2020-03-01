Perry fails to join teammates ahead of Cup showdown

AUSTRALIAN superstar Ellyse Perry failed to train with her teammates on Sunday and remains in some doubt for Monday's mist-win World Cup final pool clash with New Zealand.

Perry is battling a hip injury suffered while fielding in Australia's win over Bangladesh and captain Meg Lanning said she would be given until the last minute to prove her fitness.

She was limited to one-on-one, restricted work in the indoor nets after arriving well after her teammates having received treatment at the team hotel.

Australia has to beat the Kiwis at the Junction Oval on Monday to progress to the semi-finals. A loss would end the home team's campaign.

"She's got a sore hip, she won't train (on Sunday) but we'll give her every chance to play (on Monday), but we won't be able to make the call on that until (Monday) when she's able to do something," Lanning said.

"It's to give her the best chance to play.

"She's the ultimate professional and doing everything she can to get herself up. If anyone's able to do it I'm sure she is.

Australia is a different team without Perry leading the way. Picture: Getty

"Given who the player is, she has shown in the past that she is extremely resilient and able to play through things.

"We'll give her the best chance possible, leave it as late as we can and then go from there."

Lanning said Perry, who has also been nursing a sore shoulder, missing the match would "change the whole dynamic" of the team.

"But I said it at the start of the tournament that we had 15 players who I felt could play a role at any point and that hasn't changed," she said.

"If Ellyse is unable to play we feel we have people who can come in and play a role and play really well."

In her three matches so far at this World Cup, Perry has batted twice and made just five runs, and taken just one wicket.