Perrett’s grip on Gympie seat tighter than first thought

Tony Perrett was declared the winner of the Gympie seat this week with preferences giving him a comfortable 8.49 per cent margin over Labor’s Geoff Williams on two-party preferred.

Tony Perrett was declared the winner of the Gympie seat this week with preferences giving him a comfortable 8.49 per cent margin over Labor’s Geoff Williams on two-party preferred.

RETURNED Gympie MP Tony Perrett’s grip on the state seat has ended up tighter than first thought, with a forecast small swing towards Labor shrinking even further.

The LNP candidate was declared the winner of the seat this week with preferences giving him a comfortable 8.49 per cent margin over Labor’s Geoff Williams on two-party preferred.

This meant the LNP had only a 0.2 per cent swing against it in the region, much lower than the 0.9 per cent first forecast.

Mr Perrett claimed the seat with an 8.49 per cent margin over Labor’s Geoff Williams.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Mr Perrett took a strong lead with 42.4 per cent of the first vote; this was 5 per cent higher than he received in 2017.

He was then buoyed by preferences from Independents Roland Maertens and Tim Jerome, and One Nation’s Michael Blaxland.

Mr Williams received the bulk of his preferences from the Greens’ Lauren Granger-Brown.