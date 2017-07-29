26°
Perrett: Who is responsible for council legal policy mess?

Statement by Gympie MP Tony Perrett | 29th Jul 2017 4:59 AM
Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has called on the State Government to clarify its level of involvement in the Gympie Regional Council move to "stifle free speech” and have ratepayers fund legal cases for councillors and staff.

MICK CURRAN: Council has been requested by the Ombudsman to put in place policy guidelines around how this legislation is applied.

The State Government was refusing to admit whether or not it was behind the move, Mr Perrett said yesterday.

He said Local Government Minister Mark Furner had refused to advise whether the State Government was directing councils to introduce the "restrictive and contentious policy”.

"This is too serious to duck shove and hide behind games of someone else made me do it,” Mr Perrett said.

"From the minister to the council, every answer seems to be shoving responsibility for this mess on to someone else.

"As soon as I heard what was being proposed I wrote to the Minister seeking clarification as the Gympie Regional Council had said that this policy resulted from a Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Bulletin.

"The Bulletin also included a copy of a Western Australian model which the GRC has heavily rewritten providing the Mayor and CEO with significant powers and oversight.

"The Minister's response has justified my initial concerns and is very disturbing on a number of levels.

"The Minister tried to push responsibility for the proposal on to the Ombudsman, saying the Ombudsman's requested "advice be provided.... about the need for a specific policy”.

"Yet the Ombudsman's report actually says that he "wrote to inquire whether the department would provide advice”.

"It did not say he requested that advice be given to councils.

"The Minister also said that the Western Australian government model policy was a "guide to those councils considering adopting a policy”.

"As I understand it 'considering' to adopt a policy does not impose any obligation on councils to adopt one.

"And most disturbing of all is that the Minister said that if constituents "feel that the council's policy for the provision of legal assistance is being used inappropriately, they may wish to lodge a formal written complaint directly to the council's CEO”.

"As it is the CEO or Mayor which may refuse or grant an application this advice raises the prospect that in effect the CEO is being empowered with the ability to adjudicate his own decision.　

"So the only way to clear up this mess is for the Minister is ditch the weasel words and be clear and unambiguous.

"Tell us are you directing council or not.

"To clear up this mess I have written again to the Minister pointing out my concerns with his response.

"I have also asked for clarification as to whether: (1) the Government is directing councils to introduce this policy; (2) why the Department has not provided a Queensland template for such a serious policy and; (3) will the Department review the GRC policy to ensure there is no overreach and that it does not unfairly restrict public debate.

"What we have so far is a policy push that could undermine trust in local government and has the potential to restrict public involvement, interest and comment on their local government and elected representatives.　

"It gives no confidence in transparency, good governance, and robust public discourse,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council mick curran tony perrett

