Perrett weighs in on Gympie council controversy

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Local Government Minister Mark Furner and Gympie Mayor Mick Curran during Mr Furner's visit to Gympie last week. Mr Furner has been asked to clarify a proposed new policy Gympie Regional Council will consider this morning.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett yesterday took the extraordinary step of urging Gympie Regional councillors to be wary of adopting a policy that could open the door to more ratepayer-funded legal action.

The controversial policy will be considered at this morning's meeting.

Mr Perrett has also asked Queensland Local Government Minister Mark Furner to look into the proposed policy change after being contacted by a number of concerned local residents.

"The proposal by Gympie Regional Council to have ratepayers fund legal cases for councillors and council staff has been drawn to the attention of the State Minister in charge of Local Government,” Mr Perrett said.

"Ever since the story appeared in Saturday's Gympie Times that the GRC proposed to support ratepayer-funded action against third parties, the phone has rung hot with alarmed residents voicing their opposition to the proposal.

"I am urging caution by councillors on adopting such a restrictive

measure.

"I have written directly to the Minister for Local Government, Mark Furner, seeking clarification as the GRC has said that this policy has resulted from a Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Bulletin (08/16).

"This is a worrying development if the State Government is urging local government to adopt the policy as it has the potential to shut down or restrict public debate.

"We need to know if the department has provided a template for the proposed policy and whether it intends to review the policy to ensure there is no overreach and that it does not unfairly restrict public debate.”

Many of the Gympie region residents who contacted Mr Perrett said they were concerned the policy would be used to intimidate and control comment about the operations of local government.

"As a member of the State Parliamentary Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources committee our current inquiry into the Sustainability of Local Government has heard numerous times that councils do not have enough funds to cover vital infrastructure and services,” Mr Perrett said.

"They are already complaining that their funds are being stretched to provide basic services so it just makes no sense they would sign off on using ratepayers' money to fund expensive legal action,” he said.

"They have a responsibility to use ratepayers' money wisely and prudently.

"Considering the highly contentious nature of this policy if council is to adopt this procedure all requests should be considered by all elected representatives and not be a decision exclusively of the CEO and Mayor.

"It is a part of the natural course of events that elected representatives attract personal attacks and if local government representatives feel aggrieved they can already take action personally for defamation and not use precious ratepayers' funds.

"While premeditated personal attacks are unacceptable and unproductive if you are confident you have been defamed you can take action with your own funds.

"This is about letting people have their say and if it is too hot in the kitchen get out.

"The end result of this policy will restrict public involvement, interest and comment on their local government and their elected representatives.

"It will also lead to more examples of state members of parliament raising concerns under parliamentary privilege rather than local communities taking care of their own issues on a local level,” Mr Perrett said.