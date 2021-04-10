Menu
Gympie MP Tony Perrett says there is a lot to like about a possible hydroelectric plant mooted for Borumba Dam but the State needs to keep the public in the loop.
Perrett: We need to see study into Borumba Dam plan

scott kovacevic
10th Apr 2021 12:10 AM
A multimillion-dollar hydro-electric plant mooted for Borumba Dam has been backed by Gympie MP Tony Perrett at face value but he says the State Government needs to be open with the public about the plan.

The possibility of a pumped hydro plant being built at the popular Mary Valley has been investigated by the State with a pre-feasibility study reportedly produced by Seqwater and submitted to the State for further evaluation.

Mr Perrett said it was a plan with a lot of promise.

“On the surface I can’t see a downside to the proposal,” Mr Perrett said.

“It makes senses and is likely to be more reliable than wind or solar power.

“If it improves and increases the reliability of water for this region it makes even more sense.”

A pre-feasibility study into a possible pumped hydro-electric plant at the popular waterhole has reportedly been submitted to the State Government.

However he said the State needed to be open with the public about what was happening.

“Given this has been on the table since 2017, and a pre-feasibility study was given to the government we need to see the results,” he said.

“Instead of learning about it in media reports the government should be more forthright and open with us.

“Then at least interested parties can be aware of what’s possible in the future.”

The plan also reinforced his calls for Borumba Dam’s wall to be raised given concerns the city could run out of water within a decade, Mr Perrett said.

He had been advised by the in December the raising of the wall was “several options identified by Seqwater for investigation as a potential additional supply to South East Queensland” in response to a question on notice.

