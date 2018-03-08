Perrett warns landowners, says check property maps now

Shadow Agriculture Minister and Gympie MP Tony Perrett says landowners are increasingly apprehensive about the impending introduction of new "anti-landowner” vegetation management laws.

Shadow Agriculture Minister and Gympie MP Tony Perrett says landowners are increasingly apprehensive about the impending introduction of new "anti-landowner” vegetation management laws.

GYMPIE landowners are increasingly apprehensive about the impending introduction of new anti-landowner vegetation management laws, says Gympie MP and Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett said yesterday landholders were becoming increasingly anxious they would have to fight "draconian vegetation management laws which are anti-rural and anti-farmer”.

"Their biggest fears are about the Labor Government's threats to shut down regrowth management, fodder harvesting, and high value agricultural development which were promised by the Premier at the goading of the Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad,” he said.

Tony Perrett Rowan Schindler

"Category R is the next level of control over properties, and it is expected that the Burnett and Mary River catchments will be included, further restricting farmers' ability to manage vegetation on their properties.

"As time is running out landowners need to urgently check and lock in their Property Maps before the proposed new harsh laws are introduced.

"These fears are very real, they are not manufactured, as everyone remembers how draconian the legislation was that the Deputy Premier previously tried to ram through the last Parliament.

"The scapegoating and demonising of hardworking farming families and their communities is why everyone is on high alert waiting to check how extensive and aggressive any changes will be.

"The Government is keen to appease green activists and as soon as the legislation is introduced there will be no further chance for land owners to protect their properties and their rights.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett chills in Memorial Park. Scott Kovacevic

"It is extremely important that landowners, including small residential and rural residential landowners, check their Property Maps of Assessable Vegetation (PMAV) from the Department of Natural Resources and lock them in. If you don't agree with the map challenge it. This could be the last chance for landowners to secure their rights.

"While nothing is a guarantee against any new harsh changes the PMAV is certified and provides some protection for landowners against any future mapping changes.

Gympie LNP candidate Tony Perrett is back for a second term. Scott Kovacevic

"The State Government regulated vegetation mapping is not certified and is notorious for being full of errors.

"Considering the legislation is about appeasing wealthy green activists who live in their inner city concrete jungles I will not be surprised if the legislation will be backdated to when it was introduced into the Parliament.

"The new laws are expected to include the regulation of high value regrowth and will revisit the Labor Party's relentless campaign against landholders using questionable vegetation clearing rates which make no mention of re-growth and thickening, or acknowledging that farmers are already unable to clear remnant vegetation.”

"Retrospective, onerous legislation with red tape and tree police will only stifle farm production and destroy jobs.

"They will make it harder for farmers to grow their businesses, restrict supply, stifle regional development, accelerate the drift of young people to the cities and stagnate local jobs.

"The government has no intention of allow farmers to sustainably manage their land despite them being true environmentalists and responsible custodians of the land,” he said.