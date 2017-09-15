Perrett wants D'Ath to 'front up' over empty TAFE building

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Member for Gympie Tony Perrett wants a decision made on the empty TAFE building after three years of inaction.

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Member for Gympie Tony Perrett wants a decision made on the empty TAFE building after three years of inaction.

STATE Minister and Attorney General Yvette D'Ath has been issued a "notice to appear” before Gympie residents over the ongoing decision to leave a TAFE building empty and unused for three years while an eager tenant waited in the wings.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called on the Minister for Training and Skills to front up and justify why she refuses to lease the building to the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"It sits only a few metres across a carpark from the USC Gympie campus, which wants access so it can increase enrolments and courses on offer,” Mr Perrett said.

"When the Minister comes she needs to bring a lease and no more ducking and weaving or pretending the dog ate it.

"She needs to front up and put up.

"The Minister has no excuse.”

He said if Deputy Premier Jackie Trad could drop into Gympie for a quick tour and a few photos with the mayor, then there was no reason Ms D'Ath could not do the same.

"The Queensland Cabinet is supposed to be governing from the Wide Bay all this week and Gympie is also in the Wide Bay.

"Residents want to know where is the Minister for Training and Skills?

"When the Premier was asked in Parliament last month about the minister's refusal to grant a lease she did absolutely nothing.

Attorney General Yvette D'Ath.

"With a youth unemployment level which has risen by 2.5% in the last year to 23.5% in the Wide Bay region, the response demonstrates that the Premier and government pay lip service to supporting youth in our region.

"Minister D'Ath needs to come to the TAFE site and explain why she prefers to wilfully waste government money leaving the building sit idle, despite the USC willing to pay for a lease and upgrade it at no cost to the Queensland taxpayer.

"Given that only 13.5% of Gympie residents have a tertiary education qualification and local unemployment level is 2.4% above the state average, the refusal is callous and bloody-minded.

"It is not as if the minister is protecting TAFE courses here.

"This is the same minister who oversaw Gympie TAFE's Nursing Studies course axed with a week's notice in 2015 despite being a pathway course to a USC degree.

"This is the same minister who took eight months to respond to me regarding the closure and still refused to rule out any more closures at Gympie TAFE.

"This week I have received two responses to my Questions on Notice regarding the building and now the minister is saying she 'encourages USC to contact the department with a proposal'.

"A proposal in 2014 was ready for signing before the change of government.

"It was resubmitted in 2015, 2016 and again this year.

"Just how many proposals does it take to get the minister to make a decision?

"The minister also responded saying that 'the use of the assets must be supported by agreements that support the viability of the infrastructure, including supporting ongoing maintenance and life cycle costs'.

"What more could the taxpayer want when the building is empty and deteriorating from lack of use when we have a tenant waiting in the wings eager to pay for a lease and upgrade it?

The minister's arrogant disdain for locals...is reckless and hurting our students.

"Students in the minister's electorate have the choice of a university a few kilometres away at the Australian Catholic University, a satellite campus of QUT in Caboolture, and a massive USC campus being built in Petrie.

"They also have the option to live at home and still be able to study at QUT in the city, the University of Queensland at St Lucia, and Griffith University at Nathan.

"Gympie students are asking for just one option and a fair go.

"Grade 12 students about to finish and without access to it will be the fourth year of graduates who have been denied this option.”

Mr Perrett said the indecision was costing the region's students, especially those who were unable to attend university due to distance or financial concerns. Once these opportunities were lost, they were not coming back.

It was also affecting the region's unemployed youth and mature-aged students with families looking to upgrade their skills and increase their employment chances, who were being left out in the cold by the inability to move forward on the building's use.

"There can be no more excuses as we know the minister is in the region and it is time she actually delivered and came here with the paperwork,” he said.

Trad, D'Ath: Labor open to USC options

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has said the State Government is open to hearing from the University of Sunshine Coast about potentially using an empty TAFE building.

Intending to honour Labor's commitment to not sell TAFE sites like the previous LNP government did, Ms Trad said the State Government was focused on ensuring public assets would be used for public benefit.

"We have made a commitment to keep them in public hands,” Ms Trad said.

"It means we can use them for continuing educational purposes.”

"I know the Attorney General and Minister for Training is very open to suggestions about using it for another education facility in the short term, while we work out the long-term options for the site.

"If the University of the Sunshine Coast want to come to the State Government with a proposal and an application we'd love to see it.”

According to a spokeswoman for Minister of Training Yvette D'Ath, the State Government is open to the possibility of a short-term lease agreement at the site while the statewide Strategic Training Infrastructure Plan was finalised.

"The Palaszczuk government is committed to enhancing vocational education and training (VET) across the state, including at Gympie,” the spokeswoman said.

"The use of training assets must be supported by agreements that support the economic viability of the infrastructure, including supporting the ongoing maintenance and life cycle costs.

"The government is prepared to consider any such proposals from interested parties including the University of Sunshine Coast (USC).

"We encourage USC to contact the Department of Education and Training's Training Assets Unit with an appropriate proposal that is consistent with the government's commitment to enhancing the provision of VET and training infrastructure.”