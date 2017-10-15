'Perrett unwilling to solve problem'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ALTHOUGH I agree with many of the points made by Mr Perrett regarding the concerns of locals being ignored, (The Gympie Times 11/10/17), it appears he is not willing to commit to solving the problem, which ultimately lies within the Local Government Act 2009.

Is the member abrogating his responsibilities because he is a member of the political party who wrote the act? Hence providing no real support for a solution for the residents of the Gympie electorate.

It is a fact that the petition he mentions having been tabled in Parliament during November 2016, he originally declined to present. He should have realised he was obliged to do so.

As to a decision on the petition, the community should realise that with the current structure, complaints are very rarely dealt with, according to the Ombudsman only 19% of investigations (if you are lucky to get this far) are partially or totally resolved.

Gympie One Nation candidate and letter writer Chelle Dobson. Patrick Woods

The Office of the Ombudsman do not indicate how many investigations are related solely to Local Government. It would not seem good for the current Labor government to have more Councils under scrutiny with an election on the horizon.

I have been following this saga for some time, I understand where the concerns of the Gympie community have come from. As early as January this year I have been communicating my reservations to my colleagues regarding the Local Government Act. I have publicly said that the Local Government Act needs work, indeed, I put it on my local issues flyer early on for all to see.

One Nation recognise the need for the people to have a direct say in government decision-making and, if elected, we will introduce legislation to allow the use of Citizen Initiated Referenda within the Queensland System of Government.

If elected I will also be pursuing a review of the Local Government Act 2009 because not fixing the problem would be a disservice to the Gympie community.

If you have any concerns regarding the Gympie electorate I will be available in Mary Street on Thursday and Saturdays, please come by and have a chat.

Chelle Dobson,

One Nation Candidate Gympie