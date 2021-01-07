Perrett unveils wishlist for Gympie region in 2021

A new hospital and boosts to police facilities in the region’s outskirts are among the projects Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants for the region.

The Mary Valley and Cooloola Coast are two areas Mr Perrett has flagged as needing new police facilities as part of his wishlist for the new year.

Nor did the need for boosts to the public service stop with infrastructure.

“There’s been some suggestions there should be additional police officers in the Mary Valley,” he said.

Mr Perrett says the region’s continued growth has made the need for a new hospital a priority.

Add this to a renewed call for a new hospital to service and for all the state controlled roads to have forward planning in place, and there is little doubt the Gympie MP wants infrastructure front and centre for the rapidly growing region.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of the Gympie region,” he said.

This did not mean there were not a few pitfalls which needed to be dodged.

Chief among these was COVID-19, along with the potential long-term impact of the eventual cuts to Jobseeker and Jobkeeper payments and the debt incurred to provide them in the first place.

Mr Perrett says there is a need for a new police station and more police in the Mary Valley.

“Governments’ success has been predicated on a vaccine arriving,” Mr Perrett said.

“Let’s hope the vaccine works.”

A big part of his optimism was that, even with the crisis of the past nine months, the overall risk to the region was “fairly low”.

“I’m confident we can ride out most of what can be thrown at us,” he said.

And this resilience was not going unnoticed.

“That’s why we’re seeing the level of investment in the area.”

It was also time for the State Government to get “all the forward planning in place” for the region roads under its control.