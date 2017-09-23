Perrett tries to rattle govt over 'lost' jobs

THE State Government has responded to a question on notice from Tony Perrett about the 60 jobs initially expected to be generated by works to revitalise the Mary Valley Rattler.

Mr Perrett's question:

"With reference to the revitalisation of the Mary Valley Rattler under Works for Queensland and recent reports that 60 people who have undertaken training for this project, including being advised of their hourly workload of 60 hours per week over a four month period, have now been advised that the job no longer exists ... and given that the Director-General of the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning advised ... that 667 jobs were allocated across four councils which included Gympie Regional Council, equating to an average of 166 jobs per council -

"Will the Deputy Premier advise (a) if the Gympie job creation number has been adjusted to account for the loss of these 60 jobs, (b) what auditing procedures are being taken to ensure that Works for Queensland employment numbers are not inflated by workers undertaking training programs and (c) what procedures have been established to ensure that the unemployed and underemployed are not being falsely asked to undertake training to secure ... employment?”

Minister for Transport Jackie Trad responded:

"(a) I am advised that Gympie Regional Council's application for Works for Queensland funding identified that seven jobs would be supported and 15 jobs would be created during construction of the project. The responsibility for determining the employment numbers is a matter for the council. Encouragingly, council has advised 26 jobs have been created and supported ... as at 31 August 2017.

"(b) As part of the acquittal of their Works for Queensland funding, councils are required to certify the employment created and supported through ... their Works for Queensland allocation.

"(c) As with many grant programs, it is the responsibility of the project owner (in this case, council) to manage any employment related matters associated with the delivery of the project.

"The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning does not assist training organisations and does not support external organisations falsely promoting training for the unemployed and underemployed to secure Works for Queensland employment.”