Perrett tightens hold on Gympie seat, final count reveals

The LNP's Tony Perrett has increased his two-party preferred lead in the region with full count finished. Tom Daunt

ONE Nation's emergence as the main challenger for the seat of Gympie has resulted in the LNP tightening its two-party hold on the seat, the final count vote count has revealed.

On a two-party basis, the LNP's Tony Perrett secured 58.7 per cent of the region's preferred vote, while One Nation's Chelle Dobson landed 41.3 per cent, a swing of 0.5 per cent towards the LNP in the electorate.

The LNP claimed victory in 2017 with a two-party preferred support of 57.1 per cent.

The full preference count also revealed a number of trends about how Gympie voted.

Gympie's One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson. Rowan Schindler

Of those who voted for Independent candidate Donna Reardon (whose How-To-Vote card had no set preferences) the Greens was the next choice with 29.29 per cent, while One Nation's Chelle Dobson was a whisker behind at 29.03 per cent.

Mr Perrett was their third choice, and Labor's Tracey McWilliam last.

Independent candidate Donna Reardon.

Next excluded was the Greens Roxanne Kennedy-Perriman, with 58.5 per cent of those votes going to Labor, 21.19 per cent to One Nation and 20.31 per cent to the LNP.

Labor's Tracey McWilliam was the last cab off the preference rank, with preferences revealing a clear divide in support for the remaining candidates, with the LNP attracting more than 68 per cent of the votes, and One Nation securing 31.5 per cent of the preference votes.

Gympie's ALP candidate Tracey McWilliam. Jacob Carson

McWilliam was more than 1600 votes short of second place when Labor's votes were excluded.

Perrett also received the majority of support at the largest responding pre-poll sites, with returns of 48.2 per cent at Gympie, 32.3 per cent at Pomona and 29.6 per cent at Noosa and 46.1 per cent in the Mary Valley.