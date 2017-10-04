Perrett: 'A big difference between automatic guns and farmers using tools of trade'

Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Shadow Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Tim Mander

AS THE debate surrounding gun laws spikes in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, Gympie MP Tony Perrett says it is important to put international events into context.

After announcing last week that all existing Category H gun licences would be renewed under a future LNP State Government, Mr Perrett urged logic when it comes to gun reform.

"This horrific and evil incident shouldn't be used to demonise primary producers and weapons licence holders," Mr Perrett said.

"There's a big difference between fully automatic guns and farmers using guns as tools of trade.

"There is no comparison between the gun laws in the United States and in Australia and linking the activities of law abiding farmers, graziers and sporting shooters with this contemptible and callous massacre is deceitful.

"Jumping to conclusions based on innuendo, speculation and false comparisons is plainly dishonest.

"Farmers need guns for the safe management of their farms to control feral animals.

"They deserve a fair go instead of being treated like criminals. As a weapons licence holder, gun owner and primary producer I support practical, evidence based decisions about licencing."