Perrett tells KAP 'we don't need another study on ferals'

ACTION NEEDED: Tony Perrett says the extent of noxious and invasive weeds, feral pigs, wild dogs, feral cats, and rabbits is widespread.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett says he has been dealing with the destructive impact of feral animals and invasive weeds all his life.

"This is not new and is right in front of every landowner, farmer, and grazier every day,” he said.

Mr Perrett questioned what the Katter Australia Party was hoping to gain by asking for "yet another taxpayer funded study into the cost of feral animals on the agricultural sector”.

"A study will just tell us what we already know,” he said.

"What we need is action.

"Every control option should be on the table and the State Government needs to work with industry organisations, local government which is at the frontline, and the landowners themselves to combat these pests.

"The State Government cannot abrogate its responsibilities as well.

"It talks about being good neighbours but there is very little weed, pest and fire management on millions of hectares of State owned land.

"I receive regular complaints from landowners next door to state owned land which is clearly not being looked after or managed.

Tony Perrett with Deb Frecklington Jacob Carson

"We already have seen study after study into the impact of feral animals but little has been done on the cost of invasive weeds.

"Whether it's giant rat's tail, fireweed, prickly acacia or any of the other countless invasive weeds landowners needs strategic support from the Government.

"Two years ago I spearheaded the war on weeds and secured a Parliamentary inquiry into invasive weeds which was supposed to be have been delivered last year.

LUCKY ESCAPE: Gympie schoolboy Neil Macalisang had a terrifyingly close call with a feral pig this month. Josh Preston

"With a new Labor dominated committee it looks like everything has stalled.

"All we seem to get are announcements and little action.

"The extent of noxious and invasive weeds, feral pigs, wild dogs, feral cats, and rabbits is widespread.

"Last month a re-announcement of a $1 million feral pig eradication program in banana crops was called 'blitzkrieg'.

"It is more like a fly past.

"It was the same news six months ago when the Minister for Agriculture, Mark Furner, said $900,000 would be allocated over three years for feral pig control in the banana industry.

Dagun farmer Wolfgang Lanz tries to keep growing feral pig numbers on his farm down by trapping them. The estimated 24 million feral pigs in Australia will soon outnumber humans in this country. Frances Klein

"This is just playing catch up because clearly $1 million is well short of what is necessary.

"The estimated 24 million feral pigs in Australia will soon outnumber humans in this country.

"Tackling the feral pig problem is not isolated to the banana industry and north Queensland as there are sightings of pigs across the Gympie region and especially in crops such as macadamias.

"They are a significant economic cost to deal with as these feral pigs are ripping up riparian areas and orchard floors, destroying crops and wildlife and spreading diseases as well as the cost to restore lost crops and destroyed habitats.

"The Labor Government continually makes it harder for rural and regional landowners to manage their properties and then has to play catch up when feral pests and invasive weeds get out of control.”

"It is mind boggling how far the inner city government goes to pander to the absurd demands of activists.

"At the rate they are going we will lose the battle and then they will see the devastation on our waterways, properties and to industries.”