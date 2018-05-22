Perrett sprays State over 18-month weed delay

PEST CONTROL: Farmers like Graham Sheppard are left wondering how legislation will support their fight against weeds like cats claw.

PEST CONTROL: Farmers like Graham Sheppard are left wondering how legislation will support their fight against weeds like cats claw. Renee Albrecht

INVASIVE weeds were not the only things to receive a spray yesterday, with Gympie MP Tony Perrett attacking the Labor Government over endless delays of a Parliamentary Report into the pests.

Mr Perrett slammed the State over the wait, pointing out it had been more than 18 months since the report was promised and yet Queenslanders were still waiting.

"Landholders and farmers are battling invasive weeds every day and urgently need strategic support from the State Government,” he said.

"Whether it's giant rat's tail, fireweed, prickly acacia or any of the other countless invasive weeds, Queensland landholders and farmers have had enough.

"As a landholder and someone passionate about tackling weeds in rural and regional communities, I spearheaded the 'war on weeds' which led to the Labor Government commissioning this inquiry.

"To see the result of that campaign stall is frustrating.”

Mr Perrett was the Deputy Chair of the committee tasked with delivering the report during the last term of Parliament.

The committee was disbanded following the State Government election in November.

A new committee has been established, but Mr Perrett said it was yet to progress the work done by the previous group.

"It's so disappointing that we have yet another example of Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and this Labor Government being asleep at the wheel on issues affecting rural and regional communities,” he said.

"We saw with the devastating vegetation management laws that Labor just doesn't understand the issues affecting our regions and is focused on snapping up green votes in Brisbane to the detriment of Queensland's farming communities.”