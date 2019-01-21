Perrett slams 'anti-Australian politically correct brigade'

Back by popular demand is relationship columnist Joanne Wilson's Australia Day slang how to.

Back by popular demand is relationship columnist Joanne Wilson's Australia Day slang how to. Joanne Wilson

SURE as clock work as most people look forward to celebrating Australia Day next weekend we are being bombarded with attempts to trash it by the loony Greens and the anti-Australian politically correct brigade.

It is as expected and regular as the hot cross buns hitting the supermarket shelves only a few days after Christmas.

These activists are true to form.

They don't like Australia Day, they don't like our flag, and they don't like our democracy. In fact there seems to be very little that they do like.

They say it is an insult to demonstrate our national pride, to celebrate our heritage, our history, the country that we love, and the values and institutions that underpin it.

Whether the politically correct like it or not our country is founded on strong Judaeo-Christian values which have influenced our laws, our democracy, our way of life, our institutions, and our traditions.

This is about being Australian and being proud of it which is why thousands of new Australians will be taking their oath of citizenship in Council ceremonies throughout the country.

This weekend celebrations also marks the end of the summer school holiday break.

As children head back to the school it is important to keep this brigade of PC warriors away from the class room and from undermining our traditional industries.

Over the last few years children's lives and the school curriculum have been cluttered with ideological agendas masquerading under innocent titles of new policies and programs.

Government policies have been turned into weapons to close down and undermine our traditional industries.

Shutting Ag colleges and pulling funding from key agricultural education programs plays to an agenda which aims to undermine and close down the great tradition of farming.

It is time to stop pandering to this politically correct nonsense.

Sure as clock work as most people look forward to celebrating Australia Day next weekend we are being bombarded with attempts to trash it by the loony Greens and the anti-Australian politically correct brigade.

It is as expected and regular as the hot cross buns hitting the supermarket shelves only a few days after Christmas.

These activists are true to form.

They don't like Australia Day, they don't like our flag, and they don't like our democracy. In fact there seems to be very little that they do like.

They say it is an insult to demonstrate our national pride, to celebrate our heritage, our history, the country that we love, and the values and institutions that underpin it.

Whether the politically correct like it or not our country is founded on strong Judaeo-Christian values which have influenced our laws, our democracy, our way of life, our institutions, and our traditions.

This is about being Australian and being proud of it which is why thousands of new Australians will be taking their oath of citizenship in Council ceremonies throughout the country.

This weekend celebrations also marks the end of the summer school holiday break.

As children head back to the school it is important to keep this brigade of PC warriors away from the class room and from undermining our traditional industries.

Over the last few years children's lives and the school curriculum have been cluttered with ideological agendas masquerading under innocent titles of new policies and programs.

Government policies have been turned into weapons to close down and undermine our traditional industries.

Shutting Ag colleges and pulling funding from key agricultural education programs plays to an agenda which aims to undermine and close down the great tradition of farming.

It is time to stop pandering to this politically correct nonsense.