Perrett says he will deliver Glenwood this $130k upgrade

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett says an LNP Government will deliver a $130,000 men’s shed for the Glenwood community should it win the upcoming state election.

Mr Perrett has made the Gympie-Fraser Coast fringe town a priority in his campaigning so far, also promising a $50,000 business case for an ambulance station in the town should the LNP form government.

Tony Perrett

Those issues were highlighted at a community meeting Mr Perrett attended last June.

“There are now almost 70 members of the Glenwood Men’s Shed so they have outgrown their current premises,” Mr Perrett said.

“They started out of using private shed and have now moved to the current SES shed.

“They have been severely restricted to only 13 people in their current 9 x 6 shed and have to erect gazebos outside to be able to operate.

“The writing is on the wall, and it’s time to move out.”

Mr Perrett said the shed was a “great place for locals to meet and work on projects at their own pace, in their own time, and in the company of other men”.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett – Picture: Shane Zahner

“It has become a vital community organisation which can provide company, and an opportunity to make new friends and learn new skills,” he said.

“It is a powerful tool in addressing men’s health and wellbeing and helping them feel that they are valued and productive members of our community

“The Men’s Shed is very much valued and plays a big part in the Glenwood community.

“Under an LNP government we are committed to providing the grassroots infrastructure that will allow community groups like the Glenwood Men’s Shed to thrive.”