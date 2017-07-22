Perrett says 'devil in the details' on council assessor

POSITIVE STEP: Tony Perrett (right), with Mayor Mick Curran, said the State's assessor announcement is a good sign.

THE proposal to introduce an independent assessor to deal with complaints against councillors has been cautiously welcomed by Member for Gympie Tony Perrett.

While it was a step in the right direction, Mr Perrett said only time would tell how effective this and other reforms would be.

"While the devil is always in the detail any reasonable member of the public knows that we are way overdue for having an effective oversight into councillor complaints," Mr Perrett said.

"Gympie residents frequently contact my office asking how they can register or make a complaint.

"We will really know what is going on when we see the legislation because so far all we have is the Minister tabling a report he received almost six months ago, the government's response and a press release."

Mr Perrett said he hoped the assessor and code of conduct announcement was not made to shut down debate in the face of a looming state election.

"Any proposed laws should also not be an exercise in shutting down critics or in introducing another confusing bureaucratic body which takes too long to act and is bogged down in paperwork.

"We do not want a legal and bureaucratic minefield.

"The laws need to give the public confidence in councillor conduct and the interactions between the public, councillors, and staff."

It was also important to remain equally balanced for both sides.

"This is a two way street and councillors need to also have faith in open and robust public debate and accept that it is part of the ebb and flow of representative democracy.

"While holding councillors to account will ensure public confidence it is clear that something also needs to be done about putting an end to vexatious and frivolous complaints.

"That is why the LNP has previously called for complainants to be required to complete a statutory declaration when making a complaint.

"Complaints must be legitimate and not for political purposes. They should not be about gaming and undermining the system. Those who have issues with council policies and performance can always make their views known at the ballot box," he said.