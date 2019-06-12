Perrett says budget 'scraped the barrel' for Gympie

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett says the State Government has "scraped the barrel trying to find something for Gympie” with the release of its latest budget.

"Higher taxes, higher debt and fewer jobs are the outcome from this year's budget. The promises of addressing jobs and infrastructure needs are empty and shallow. The devil is always in the detail,” Mr Perrett said.

"If you take out the replacement of a school building which was burned down two years ago it looks like the only new commitment to the region is $23,913 for Football Gympie ... to upgrade rooms and install a parents' room.

Mr Perrett welcomed the $200k sum pledged to the return of the Rainbow Beach replacement auxiliary fire and rescue station, but Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington slammed "old news” about another of the region's fire stations.

"The Kilkivan Fire Station has been announced three years in a row. The Labor Government keeps treating the Kilkivan community like fools,” Ms Frecklington said.

"It's very worrying though that no works have actually started on the Kilkivan Fire Station. Surely Labor has to come clean and explain what is going on.

"And when it comes to the road network in the western part of the Gympie region, there is no funding at all for state network roads in the western Gympie region.

"Roads like Kilkivan-Tansey Rd, Running Creek Bridge near Woolooga, and the Burnett Highway have simply been forgotten,” Ms Frecklington said.

"After five years in power, all Labor is delivering is higher taxes, more debt, less jobs and less infrastructure. They are borrowing more and building less.”

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to Wide Bay on Tuesday, with $2.7b heading towards health services covering Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Kingaroy.

The budget also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across Wide Bay.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said more than 13,500 jobs are on the cards for regional Queensland in what is claimed to be a record $14.5 billion state budget spend on regional roads.

The spending would include $1 billion on the Gympie bypass, Section D of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway upgrade.