Perrett rejects 'no future' claim on Gympie saleyards

Cattle sales remain a vital part of the Gympie Region economy, according to MP, grazier and Shadow Primary Industries Minister Tony Perrett. Zizi Averill

A CONSULTANT'S report which effectively writes off Gympie's Banks Pocket livestock saleyards in their present form should be made public immediately, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday.

"The public and cattle industry need to see the consultant's report as soon as possible,” said Mr Perrett, a grazier who is also Queensland Opposition spokesman on Primary Industry.

"These saleyards are a significant part of one of our top economic drivers in the region.

"In addition to regular prime and store cattle sales, the site also hosts horse and stud cattle sales. Their longevity demonstrates their success and importance to the region's economy. It is essential we do not underestimate the importance of the beef industry and agriculture to the region which supports directly and indirectly many businesses and thousands of workers.

"The supply chain provides secondary benefits from supplying produce, feedlots, transport, stock agents, rural merchandise stores and abattoirs.

"Nolan's abattoir is the largest private employer in the region, so this issue must be handled sensitively and expeditiously. If it is not handled correctly, we could lose saleyards from the region.

"If problems are being caused by urban encroachment it is important the council address the threat. Previously councils have been responsible for owning and operating municipal saleyards.”

Mr Perrett said relocation or privatisation would force the proponent to jump through significant environmental and planning hoops.

"I look forward to the report being released.”