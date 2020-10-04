Perrett promises progress on ambo station for Gympie town

INCUMBENT Gympie MP Tony Perrett has promised the LNP Government will fund a business case for an ambulance station at Glenwood if it wins the upcoming state election.

READ MORE

Mr Perrett revealed he has secured a $50,000 commitment to fund the business case following long-term calls from the Glenwood community to deliver a station closer to home.

Last June 150 people packed the Glenwood Community Hall, where Mr Perrett spoke, to make it known that they felt there town was forgotten as a “no-man’s land” between Gympie and Fraser Coast regional council areas.

“You can’t do anything without a business case so these funds will start the ball rolling on letting us know the viability of an ambulance station in the region north of Gympie,” Mr Perrett said.

“This has been an ongoing issue for many Glenwood residents.

“There are more than 6,000 residents living in Glenwood and the surrounding towns who often have to wait for up to 40 minutes for an ambulance to come from Gympie or Maryborough.

Gympie election candidates – Geoff Williams (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Lauren Granger-Brown (GRN), Roland Maertens (IND), Tim Jerome (IND), Nicholas Fairbairn (IMOP)

“It is anywhere between a 40 to 60 kilometre drive before an ambulance reaches Glenwood, let alone make it to someone’s residence.

“It would be double that to take a patient back to Gympie or Maryborough.

“This is not good enough.”

Mr Perrett claimed the State Government rejected a community petition with 1,139 signatures in support of an ambulance station for the town.

“We all know that minutes count in saving lives and an ambulance station nearby can help wipe out those crucial minutes.

“Locals should be given the same level of emergency services that are available to other Queenslanders,” he said.

Mr Perrett asked now Deputy Premier Steven Miles to support an ambulance station for Glenwood in parliament last March.