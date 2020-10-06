Perrett promises $50k to crucial Cooloola Coast service

Barry Chandler, Anne Morris, and the Cooloola Coast Medical Transport team will be winners if the LNP secures victory at the state election, MP Tony Perrett says.

SINCE its inception since 2003 the Cooloola Coast Medical Transport has undertaken more than 12,000 trips covering more than 3.5 million km.

And Gympie MP Tony Perrett has said it is time it got some help.

Mr Perrett has promised $50,000 in assistance to replace cars for service as part of his campaign promises if the LNP takes Queensland’s reins at this month’s state election.

“The not-for-profit community organisation provides a valuable door to door service by carrying patients and clients to out of town medical appointments,” Mr Perrett said.

Gympie LNP candidate Tony Perrett.

“This funding will help to ensure that the much-needed transport provider will be able to continue to provide an affordable and safe service for people in the region who might not otherwise be able to get to specialist and medical appointments.

“The service picks up where patient transport is either outside the scope of the Queensland Ambulance Service guidelines and where it cannot be supplied by private or public transport.

“From its formation at the end of 2003 it has grown from undertaking 192 trips or 43,300 kilometres in 2004 to 1104 trips or 316,322 kilometres in 2018/2019.

Voters head to the polls on October 31.

“It has provided a staggeringly 12,133 trips and covered 3,556,382 kilometres in that period transporting the frail, aged or disabled, and those who might be geographically or socially isolated.”

Volunteers had also committed more than 176,000 hours, he said.

“Patients have had to travel to for appointments not only in Gympie but as far away as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast to the south, and Hervey Bay in the north.

“Frankly, the Cooloola Coast wouldn’t be the same without this vital service.

“This funding commitment is part of the LNP’s plan to get Queensland working again and

recognises that this local patient transport service is a great example of a community organisation meeting its community needs,” he said