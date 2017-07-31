26°
Perrett on Estimates: It's like watching Yes Minister

Gympie MP Tony Perrett | 31st Jul 2017 10:22 AM

THE Estimates process during the past two weeks is when members of the Parliament get to question not only the Minister but also departmental officials.

Through a maze of filibustering answers to run down the clock, committee chairmen trying to close down lines of questioning on contentious issues, time wasting dorothy dixers, answers which are just spin, the challenge is to cut through the gobblydegook and find out what is really happening.

Sometimes you would be forgiven for thinking you were watching TV.

Like the Yes Minister episode showing an empty hospital was the most efficient because it did not have to deal with patients we learnt that $1.2 million has been spent on a drug court which has yet to hear a case.

The satire about the public service "Utopia" would find great material from the Transport Department's achievement that it "updated and refined briefing note templates and writing style guides".

Revelations that Works for Queensland job creation achievements include:

30 jobs to construct a dog park;

8 jobs to construct a 500m long footpath;

5 jobs to top dress an oval;

$5000 to create two jobs installing three rubbish bins in Townsville;

$20,000 to support three jobs to erect signage at a dog park;

We also learnt in the past year that:

34 primary school students (under 12 years) were caught with drugs at school;

There is now one bureaucrat for every 23 Queenslanders;

Department of Agriculture staff numbers have decreased by 79; and

The Health Department awarded a contract to truck milk 1000 km to North Queensland rather than source it locally.

Gympie Times

Topics:  estimates hearings opinion parliament politics tony perrett mp

