CRACKDOWN: Llew O'Brien in the House of Representatives in Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year.
Perrett, O'Brien welcome animal activists crackdown

Philippe Coquerand
by
2nd May 2019 12:00 AM
GYMPIE region farmers will be able to breathe a sigh of relief with both the State and Federal Governments cracking down on animal activists, with fines and imprisonment proposed.

A re-elected Liberal and National federal government will introduce new legislation to make it an offence to use a carriage service, such as the internet, to disclose personal information to incite trespass on agricultural land where that could cause commercial detriment.

Animal activists march the streets of Toowoomba after their earlier protest at Beef City abattoir. Sunday, 6th May, 2018.
Animal activists march the streets of Toowoomba after their earlier protest at Beef City abattoir. Sunday, 6th May, 2018. Nev Madsen

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien yesterday welcomed the announcement by the Prime Minister, saying farmers in the Wide Bay needed protection from extreme activists who are targeting their homes, businesses and families.

"Wide Bay is a vital part of Australia's food bowl, and our farmers should not be subjected to the illegal invasion of their property and their privacy,” he said.

"As a society we don't tolerate people's homes being invaded, and we shouldn't tolerate family farms and agricultural enterprises from being unlawfully invaded either.

The LNP wants to pass laws to ensure that what Aussie Farms is doing is illegal and punishable by up to 12 months' imprisonment, he said.

The State LNP would introduce three new criminal offences of aggravated trespass, serious criminal trespass and organised trespass, Gympie MP and shadow agriculture minister Tony Perrett said.

"I have received direct feedback from many farmers and business owners across the region about how much they fear these biosecurity terrorists,” he said.

Queensland Farmers Federation president Stuart Armitage welcomed the bipartisan recognition for the need to increase and implement harsher penalties.

"The radical and unjustified actions we have seen from animal activists invade farmers' privacy, threaten the welfare of their animals, pose unacceptable risks to their businesses and have implications for food security,” Mr Armitage said.

