Perrett: 'Lock in' vegetation maps before 'harsh' laws start

LANDOWNERS are urged to "check and lock in” their property maps within the next week, with new vegetation management laws to be introduced soon.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said time was running out ahead of the laws, which he slammed as "harsh”.

"The government is keen to get the legislation on the table and as soon as it is introduced there will be no further chance for landowners to protect their properties and their right,” he said.

"I was surprised that the legislation wasn't introduced last week and with Parliament sitting again in just over a week there is not much time left to secure your rights.”

He said it was important all landowners locked in their Property Maps of Assessable Vegetation from the DNR.

"If you don't agree with the map, challenge it,” he said.

TRU1711 p10, 11 and 12 Hot Topic on proposed Qld Vegetation Management Laws Agforce

"While nothing is a guarantee against the proposed draconian laws, the PMAV is certified and provides some protection for landowners against any future mapping changes.

"Considering the legislation is about appeasing wealthy green activists who live in their inner-city concrete jungles I will not be surprised if the legislation will be backdated to when it was introduced into the Parliament.”

"The new laws are expected to include the regulation of high value regrowth and will revisit the Labor Party's relentless campaign against landholders using questionable vegetation clearing rates which make no mention of re-growth and thickening, or acknowledging that farmers are already unable to clear remnant vegetation.

"They will make it harder for farmers to grow their businesses, restrict supply, stifle regional development, accelerate the drift of young people to the cities and stagnate local jobs.

"The government has no intention of allow farmers to sustainably manage their land despite them being true environmentalists and responsible custodians of the land,” he said.