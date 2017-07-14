23°
Perrett: legal policy should go 'straight to the shredder'

14th Jul 2017 1:37 PM
Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called for the council to throw out their proposed legal policy.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called for the council to throw out their proposed legal policy.

THE Gympie Regional Council has been called on to immediately ditch its proposed anti-free speech laws until there is direction from the State Labor Government.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said that the new council legal policy to have ratepayers fund legal action for councillors and council staff should be scrapped straightaway.

"No waiting, no taking it back to the drawing board, it should go straight to the shredder," Mr Perrett said.

"Until there is a direction from the State Government the council should not embark on this highly contentious and restrictive proposal.

"The only mention of this has been in a departmental bulletin which included a copy of a Western Australian model which the GRC has heavily rewritten.

"It is not up to council to go on a policy making crusade which will undermine trust in local government and has the potential to restrict public involvement, interest and comment on their local Government and their elected representatives.

"The Minister for Local Government and Planning, Mark Furner, has still not clarified if the State Government is directing Queensland's 77 local governments to impose these measures on ratepayers.

 

Gympie Regional Council.
"As soon as I heard what was on the table I wrote to the Minister seeking clarification on whether the Department provided a template for the proposed policy, whether it intends to review it to ensure there is no overreach, and that it does not unfairly restrict public debate.

"Despite the seriousness of this policy there has been no response whatsoever.

"The silence is deafening.

"And suggestions that the policy has been a directive of the Queensland Ombudsman do not ring true.

"The Ombudsman does not have the power to direct councils and if he truly believes this will help democracy, then he should make a recommendation to the department to implement these changes.

"Then the State Government should provide specific guidelines point by point, and not rely on another jurisdiction.

"Only then should council act even if under duress.

"If the GRC is to adopt this procedure all requests should be considered by all elected representatives and not be a decision exclusively of the CEO and mayor.

"What I have seen so far there is absolutely no need for this type of policy which smacks of overreach and big brother tactics designed to silence the majority of citizens.

"It is part of the ebb and flow of politics that elected representatives attract personal attacks.

"While premeditated personal attacks are unacceptable and unproductive if you are confident you have been defamed you can take action with your own funds and not use precious ratepayers funds," he said.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!