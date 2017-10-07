Perrett: Land clearing claims 'farmer bashing'

DESPERATION to hold on to their inner city seats was driving two Labor ministers to resort to farmer bashing and distorting figures about vegetation clearing, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday.

Mr Perrett said claims by Deputy Premier and Minister for the Environment were "nothing more than purely about saving their political skins by demonising regional landholders in order to appease the wealthy, unproductive inner city green zealots.”

"It is pure electioneering by two left wing ministers who are trashing the reputations of farmers and landholders.

"Using emotive language and nonsense comparisons to paint a doomsday scenario the fearmongering over the release of the 2015-2016 Statewide Land and Tree Cover Study was true to form for the Labor Government which pays lip service to the regions.

"To bump up their figures over land clearing rates they included such practices as fodder harvesting to feed starving livestock, and clearing fire breaks and fence lines as 'broad scale land clearing'.

"There was no consideration of vegetation thickening rates or acknowledgement that farmers are already unable to clear remnant vegetation.

"Not considering thickening rates is like watching the tide go out and then claiming the sea water has disappeared,” he said.

Mr Perrett said he was not aware of any broad scale clearing in the Gympie region.

"As a landholder and grazier my observation is that it is thickening faster than it can be controlled in areas that have previously been cleared, or had absolutely no history of clearing,” he said.

"Living in their inner city concrete jungles you just have to wonder whether the ministers and green activists understand the concept that plants and vegetation actually regenerate.

"If they do know that, then this is nothing more than a deliberate, manipulative and calculatingly dishonest attack in a relentless campaign against regional Queensland.

"If you just consider the area of Queensland covered by woody vegetation, the total management footprint represents about 0.45 percent of that area - which is still less than one percent.

"It is only just over 12 months ago that the LNP was able to secure a reprieve for landholders and farmers by rejecting the government's draconian vegetation management laws which would have undermined and gutted our strong agricultural sector.

"The LNP laws were sensible and balanced and allowed farmers and graziers to get on with the important jobs of producing our food and fibre.”