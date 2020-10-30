Perrett labels secret regional road cuts a ‘scare campaign’

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has dismissed as an ALP “scare campaign” the claim that the LNP will axe a planned $18 million upgrade of the Six Mile Creek Bridge between Pomona and Kin Kin if elected.

The project is one of many the ALP is today alleging will be axed in order to fund the $700 million LNP election promise of a new Gold Coast highway.

“Page 23 of the LNP’s own costings clearly states ‘$695 million (for the Second M1) will be funded as part of the $1.177 billion of Other Construction Projects in the Capital Program Update…” the ALP statement says.

“Head to page 17 of Labor’s Capital Program update released last month and you’ll see a line for $1.177 billion in the middle of the page,” it says.

“That $1.177 billion is joint-funding already fully allocated to regional roads projects – these ones.

“By their own costings, the LNP secret regional roads cuts plan will cut more than half of those 102 projects. Here’s a list of some of the projects the LNP will cut:

Shute Harbour Road in Airlie Beach - $25 million

Hervey Range Road (Townsville) - $8.9 million

Koumala – Bolingbroke Road sealing - $8 million

Flinders Highway (Townsville – Charters Towers) - $28 million

Flinders Highway (Julia Creek to Cloncurry) - $32 million

New England Highway (Yarraman to Toowoomba) - $13.9 million

Lawrie Street, Gracemere - $35 million

Carnarvon Highway (multiple projects) - $40+ million

Six Mile Creek bridge (Pomona – Kin Kin - $18 million

Steve Irwin Way, Beerburrum to Palmview - $18 million

May Downs Road sealing - $8 million

Burke Developmental Road sealing - $14 million

Monto – Mount Perry Road – $8 million

Mount Lindesay Highway - $75 million

Cleveland-Redland Bay Road duplication - $15 million

Kennedy Highway – Mareeba to Atherton - $37 million

Beenleigh – Redland Bay Road - $19.5 million

Tamborine – Oxenford Road (Howard Creek) - $10 million

Maudsland Road intersection (Beaudesert-Nerang Rd) - $4.9 million

Caloundra Road – Ridgewood Road - $3.75 million.

Mr Perrett dismissed the claimed cuts as a “frantic attempt at manufacturing a scare campaign on the eve of the election”.

Tony Perrett

“It is based on lies, from a desperate Treasurer that can’t and won’t deliver a State Budget,” Mr Perrett said.

“The Auditor General advised the Parliament earlier this year that he found a $5.4 billion underfund and backlog in the state-controlled road maintenance program.

“This Government is presiding over a road maintenance backlog because it doesn’t understand rural and regional Queensland. Everyone who drives on the roads knows it.”