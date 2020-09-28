Perrett: Jobless deserve more from State than B-grade acting

A message from Gympie MP Tony Perrett:

LESS than two weeks ago Queensland’s shocking unemployment figures were revealed. They are confronting and sobering figures.

Queensland has the second highest unemployment rate in the country. It is higher than Victoria which has been locked down.

In Gympie, our unemployment rate in the March quarter was 8.4 per cent. That was six months ago when it was more than the state rate of 6.1 per cent.

Now we are told that the Queensland figure has blown out to 7.5 per cent with expectations it will be higher by the end of the year.

The Gympie region’s unemployment is the second highest in the state, behind only far north Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

There are 197,500 Queenslanders on the unemployment queue. Since February more than 120,000 people have lost their job.

Gympie residents are among those unemployed queues.

More than 10 per cent of Gympie respondents to a Courier-Mail survey of 8000 people across the state about the many impacts of the coronavirus have said they’ve lost their job due to the pandemic.

Gympie’s 11.1 per cent figure was above the Queensland average of 7.9 per cent. Only Far North Queensland recorded a higher percentage at 13.54 per cent.

We cannot solve unemployment with ad hoc schemes, cynical media spin, and piece meal solutions designed to massage statistics. We need to stimulate the economy, create a decade of secure jobs, and drag Queensland out of this recession.

We need to make Queensland a powerhouse of Australia once again … the best place to get a job … get ahead … and raise a family.

It may be less than five weeks until the state election but the unemployed do not deserve a Government obsessed about cynical politicking and media spin.

Mr Perrett says the region’s unemployment surge has happened while the State has been grappling with the fallout of questionable decisions, including the circumstances surrounding former chief of staff Davd Baraggallo (right). (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

In the same two weeks since we learned about unemployment we’ve learned about board appointments stacked with union officials, former ALP members, and their spouses; that taxpayers are funding Labor powerbrokers, taxpayers have foot the bill for secret polling which will be kept hidden from them; the Premier’s right hand man would have faced disciplinary proceedings if he hadn’t been let off scot-free by resigning; repeated double standards about COVID-19 restrictions; a Premier who didn’t follow the same rules about COVID testing which others are expected to follow; and B-grade acting from Ministers who manufacture outrage whenever anybody raises legitimate concerns.

The unemployed deserve better and Gympie deserves better.