Perrett gets a 'C' in Courier Mail's 2018 report card

NOTHING TO 'C' HERE: MP Tony Perrett refused to be drawn on whether he agrees with a report on his efforts.

SHADOW agriculture minister Tony Perrett has declined to give his assessment on the "C” grade he was awarded this week by the Courier Mail for his 2018 performance.

The grade, handed out by the paper as part of its analysis of both state political parties, put the Gympie MP squarely in the middle of the LNP pack.

Although it is not the most glowing of report cards, MrPerrett did take some solace from the results.

"It was ahead of my ministerial opposition (Agricultural Minister Mark Furner, who was given a "D-plus”).

"If anything, I suppose that's OK,” he said.

In his report card, CM journalist Steve Wardill said Mr Perrett was "doing a decent job engaging in regional Queensland”, but noted it was not the full breadth of the political task laying at his feet.

"His task is critical for (Opposition Leader Deb) Frecklington if she is going to win back conservative voters jaded with the LNP,” MrWardill said.

Asked whether he would be willing to grade that grade, the Member for Gympie would not be drawn.

"I'll leave that up to others to judge,” he said.

"I don't judge my own performance.”

On the suggestion he had room to improve, he agreed there was still work to be done "getting the message” across about the importance of the agricultural industries.

And he maintained he was still the man for the job.

"I live and breathe agriculture. I've done it all my life,” Mr Perrett said.

It was even more crucial given Gympie's status as the first seat outside southeast Queensland, a cluster which he said held two-thirds of the state's electorates.

But in the grand scheme of things, he was aware the LNP was working with one hand tied behind its back thanks to the last election.

"At the end of the day, we've got to be in government to make any changes,” he said.

And Ms Frecklington had his support in her effort to lead them back there.

"She's doing a wonderful job.”

The Opposition Leader was handed a "B” for her 2018 efforts, the same mark awarded to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Both parties were ranked a "C”.