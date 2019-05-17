Perrett, Furner in wild dog fight

ATTACKED: Carters Ridge residents say multiple properties and people were being targeted by the dogs in the area.

REPORTS of a string of wild dog attacks in the region caused the State and shadow agriculture ministers to fire shots at each other over government policy to fix the problem this week.

Residents from Tuchekoi, Carters Ridge and Noosa are among those around Queensland who said they were being targeted by the feral animals.

Some attacks have left multiple sheep dead and in the Lockyer Valley a six-year-old's pet pony was savagely mauled.

Baiting programs are being rolled out by regional councils, but at least one resident has taken up a rifle for protection.

A wild dog captured on camera by professional feral animal killer Tony Hopkins. Tony Hopkins

Gympie MP and Opposition spokesman for agriculture Tony Perrett said it was "disgraceful” landholders felt this was their only option left, but Minister Mark Furner said the State was working at solving the problem.

"We know wild dogs have impacted livestock and farmers for years, but it's concerning that people now have to batten down the hatches to protect themselves from these dangerous animals,” Mr Perrett said.

"Local councils have said they are struggling to manage pests and weeds.

A sheep killed in a dog attack. Amanda Johnson

"It's time for the Palaszczuk Labor Government to get serious about funding programs that cull and manage pests like wild dogs.

"As a grazier, I personally have had to deal with the increase in wild dogs on my property due to the continued mismanagement of pests on state-controlled land.

"It's time for Agriculture Minister Mark Furner to properly fund and work with our local councils and landholders to manage wild dogs.”

Mr Furner fired back that the laws which applied now were the same ones introduced by Mr Perrett's party back in 2014.

WILD PROBLEM: The State and shadow agriculture ministers have taken shots at each other over government policy to resolve a spate of wild dog attacks in regional areas including Tuchekoi and Carters Ridge. Amanda Johnson

"Under the LNP's Biosecurity Act 2014... it is local government and landholders that carry this responsibility,” Mr Furner said.

"Unlike the member for Gympie, I would rather talk to local government than criticise their efforts. Just yesterday I met with LGAQ representatives to talk about how we can support them.

"The Palaszczuk Government has invested $14.75 million over three years supporting nearly 9000km of cluster fencing.

"This investment is making it possible for Queensland's sheep industry to make a long-awaited comeback.

"We're investing in agriculture to support our farmers and create more jobs in a stronger Queensland economy.”