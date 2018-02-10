Perrett fires up over Labor stalling on Coondoo Ck bridge

SHOW US THE MONEY: Queensland LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the Coondoo Creek bridge during the state election campaign last year.

SHOW US THE MONEY: Queensland LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the Coondoo Creek bridge during the state election campaign last year. Jacob Carson

THE State Labor Government does not score a free pass to avoid/duck/get out of funding the upgrade of the Coondoo Creek Bridge, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday.

He said the Minister for Transport and Main Roads could not sidestep the State's responsibility for funding the upgrade.

"This is a vital piece of infrastructure which is critical to improving safety for motorists and boosting flood immunity for the region.

"I secured a $10 million commitment from the LNP during the state election to be used towards upgrading the Coondoo Creek Bridge and approaches on the Tin Can Bay road to 50 year flood immunity level.

"The local ALP branch spokesman Dan Stewart agreed with the importance of the project saying that 'the Coondoo Creek Bridge will be built'.

"He even implied that it was underway, saying that the 'Minister had advised the branch that the bridge is being designed'.

"That is just the normal internal processes of the Department.

"Now it is time for the State Labor Government to make the same funding commitment as the LNP.

"I wrote to the Minister last month seeking State Government's support to fund the upgrade.

"The Minister has now advised me that the State Government was unsuccessful in securing funds for the project from the Federal Government Bridges Renewal Program.

"While I think it is always sensible to apply for funds, ultimately the responsibility for the project stops at the Minister's desk - not Canberra.

"This type of local project is not usually funded by the Federal Government.

"The Minister tried to duck responsibility for our bridge saying that because it did not secure funds from Canberra it has no specific funding identified saying it will be considered in the future against "competing priorities and availabilities of funds."

"We are not playing a game of monopoly here and the Minister cannot claim that the unsuccessful application is the State's Get of Jail for Free card.

"It is lazy and a cop out to say that because the Federal Government is not coughing up that somehow that is the end of the matter.

"This is on a State Government controlled road and the Minister needs to stump up with the funds instead of blaming other levels of Government.

"It is time the Minister honour the ALP promise during the election and fund the upgrade in the State Budget in June."