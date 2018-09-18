Perrett: Claim rural residents 'don't pay their way' shallow

Gympie's State Member Tony Perrett says cross-subsidation is a "fair” way for rural residents like Lagoon Pocket's Peter Beattie (pictured) to receive council services.

ALL levels of government should be very careful about the ways they fill their coffers with money taken from the pockets of everyday workers.

Portraying themselves as some sort of latter-day Robin Hood often pushes the bounds of belief.

Cloaking unsustainable increases in rates and charges as some sort of fair and just redistribution of funds is simply wrong when it unfairly penalises those who come from less populated areas.

It is called the tyranny of distance.

It is a well-known fact that whether you are in local, state, or federal government you have to cross subsidise to guarantee fairness.

It is a quintessential part of the Australian character to want to give everyone a fair go - to give them a hand.

That is why we cross subsidise. Everything cannot simply fit a user-pays template.

A government which is in touch knows that funds should be spread around to make sure the outer areas receive a level of service and facilities which many take for granted.

Similarly it shouldn't financially penalise those in the outer areas with the shallow argument that "they don't pay their way".

To suggest that actually undermines Gympie's claims to other levels of government.

If governments focused only on centres of higher population everything would be in Brisbane and nothing would come here. On a national level it would mean that Sydney and Melbourne would be the big winners.

We elect policy makers to make policy and guarantee fairness. If user pays is the only criteria then we may as well hand over the reins of government to bean counters and faceless bureaucrats who will assess our needs purely on where we live.

It will divide communities and pit one group against another.

That is not the role of government and it is not the Australian way.