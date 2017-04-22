24°
News

Perrett calls on Premier to sack 'contemptuous' D'Ath

Shelley Strachan | 22nd Apr 2017 5:42 AM
Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie. .
Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie. . Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett says Training Minister Yvette D'Ath should go because of her "gross incompetence and contemptuous treatment” of Gympie residents.

"For more than two years the minister has refused to make a very simple decision to allow the University of the Sunshine Coast to lease an empty and unused TAFE building so that it can offer more courses and provide more places for locals,” Mr Perrett said.

"It is not asking for the entire site.

"It is just asking to use a locked up and empty building which sits across the car park at the Gympie Education Precinct.

"TAFE has said it doesn't even want the building.

"When it was raised again this week the Minister hid behind a spokesman and said that she could not make a decision because she was waiting on her 10 year Strategic Infrastructure Plan of TAFE facilities.”

The minister said two years ago the plan would be released in July last year.

"Nothing happened,” Mr Perrett said.

"When I asked in December last year for a release date the minister said she had no idea, didn't know the timeline, and could not name a date for the release of even a draft plan.

"This is a farce and it is absolutely disgraceful the contempt the minister, and the Labor Government, are showing us.

"It is obvious the minister is either not in control of the agenda or her department and is ducking the decision.

"It is time the Premier stood up for the students and residents of Gympie who want to gain tertiary qualifications and sack this minister.

"Last week I attended the graduation of 13 students who studied at the Gympie campus of the USC.

"It makes you wonder how many more could have been at that ceremony.

"This week we learnt of a $2 billion investment for a solar farm by Solar Q and we have a minister who cannot even make a decision about a closed up building.

"That investment could provide many opportunities for students, the university, and local schools with approaches already being made about how they can work this into their curiculums.

"Because nothing can happen until the USC can increase its presence I have launched an online petition calling on the minister to give us the keys.

"The Minister's disdain for locals and her sheer incompetence is reckless and hurting our students.

"Students in the Minister's electorate have the choice of a University a few kilometres away at the Australian Catholic University, a satellite campus of QUT in Caboolture, and a massive USC campus being built in Petrie.

"They also have the option to live at home and still be able to study at QUT in the city, the University of Queensland at St Lucia, and Griffith University at Nathan.

"Gympie students are asking for just one option and a fair go.

"The indecision is creating lost opportunities for local students who are not able to attend University because of distance and financial factors, for the high number of unemployed youth who want to gain skills, and for mature-aged students who are trying to upskill but are not able to move away because of work and family commitments.

"Premier: It is time the Minister was shown the door and told to pack up her office,” he said

Link to the petition is: http://www.uscgympietafe.com.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie tafe tony perrett usc gympie yvette d'ath

How our councillors rate themselves - Mark McDonald

How our councillors rate themselves - Mark McDonald

Division 1 councillor Mark McDonald comments on council progress

Perrett calls on Premier to sack 'contemptuous' D'Ath

Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie. .

Tony Perrett has had enough of D'Ath costing Gympie

How our councillors rate their progress

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran

Councillors tell us how they rate their achievements

Unsafe journey for drunk ex-safety officer

TOO FAR FROM HOME: A Tin Can Bay man might have been lucky to have a low speed crash.

Drunk and a long way from home, court is told

Local Partners

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

THIS year's Australian Body Art Festival saw huge crowds of locals and visitors to the Sunshine Coast witness and compete in the nation's premier body art...

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

Gallery workshop to bring out your inner artist

LEARN TO DRAW: Creative workshops are on offer at the Gympie Regional Gallery with a six-week beginners' drawing course starting on April 26.

Every day's an experience at Gympie Regional Gallery

Duo drop in on Australian tour

HOMECOMING: Sisters Rachel and Bec Olsson make up the Gympie duo that is Innocent Eve and will be playing the Royal Hotel next weekend.

Metaphor leads Gympie sisters to success and on tour

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong, but will the odds be in his favour on Australian television's night of nights?

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

TRULY EXQUISITE HOME MUST BE SOLD!

10 Bond Dve, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Don't judge this home from the outside! The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming entrance with large...

HAPPY WIFE, HAPPY LIFE

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

This fabulous stylish home is sure to impress all the family from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space and privacy in your...

little cutie 2 love!

11 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

3 2 1 $239,000!

R U looking for a Queenslander cutie 2 love? This neat package nestled in the scenic town of Kilkivan offers acreage living in a well styled timber home with loads...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

97 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Welcome to 97 Settlement Road Curra, modern brick and tile 4 year old (approx) Allweather home. Featuring: andbull;Huge open plan kitchen living and dining area...

GOOD AS NEW

127 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated on the eastern side of town is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced town block. The home has a spacious open plan living area, fully...

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $310,000!

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

STRATA TITLED UNITS

1/53A Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

What a great opportunity to down size or invest!! These great units are strata titled for individual sale or can both be purchased together as an impressive...

LIFE STYLE PROPERTY WITH INCOME

456 Jensen Road, Lower Wonga 4570

House 4 2 6 $1,249,000

As you drive down the drive way you are faced with a million-dollar view. The value only becomes more apparent when you are walking through the front door into...

GARDENERS DELIGHT AT NAHRUNDA

29 Silky Oak Drive, Nahrunda 4570

House 3 2 5 $448,000

Nahrunda Park Estate is one of the prestige estates in Gympie and quality properties rarely come up for sale in this sought after area. The 3 bedroom brick home is...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!