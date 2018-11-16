Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Portrait of a red imported fire ant, Solenopsis invicta.
Portrait of a red imported fire ant, Solenopsis invicta. Alex Wild - University of Texas
News

Perrett blasts fire ant program as over budget and overdue

by Press release from the office of Tony Perrett
16th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE MP and Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perret has blasted the State Government's fire ant program for being over budget and overdue.

CLICK HERE: Dire warning as fire ant sightings on rise

The State Agriculture Department's IT program, designed to help national fire ant eradication, and engage with stakeholders, was now more than three months overdue due to 'resourcing issues', Mr Perrett said.

The bites Peter Schuback believes were from fire ants.
The bites Peter Schuback believes were from fire ants. Contributed

The initial budget for the fire ant project was $694,000, although this had now blown out to $1 million with no end date in sight, he said.　

"We have seen project blowouts, year-long delays as well as 123% surge in customer complaints in the department since 2015.

Effects of broadcast baiting on red imported fire ants.
Effects of broadcast baiting on red imported fire ants. Contributed

"Fire ant eradication is a serious issue for our landholders and communities, one which should be properly funded and resourced.

"It is also very clear that Queensland farmers are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the quality of service they are receiving from the Department of Agriculture.

Fire ants are 2-6mm long.
Fire ants are 2-6mm long. Contributed

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has cut 40 frontline staff from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries since it came to government - including cuts to Biosecurity Queensland staff in the last budget.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government's anti-farmer agenda is hurting regional Queensland.”

"Whether it be Labor's unfair vegetation laws, anti-dam agenda or underfunding and mismanagement of our all-important DAF and Biosecurity departments, no area is safe.

"Only a Deb Frecklington LNP Government will support our farmers and bridge the divide between South East Queensland and the regions.”

Gympie MP and Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perrett.
Gympie MP and Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perrett. Philippe Coquerand
agricultural fire ant fire ant eradication program gympie politics queensland politics tony perrett tony perrett mp
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie snake catcher's wife struck by deadly eastern brown

    premium_icon Gympie snake catcher's wife struck by deadly eastern brown

    News Two crucial things saved Gympie woman from snake bite

    'Why buck keeps being passed on key Gympie coastal link?'

    premium_icon 'Why buck keeps being passed on key Gympie coastal link?'

    Council News Resident asks "who's responsible?” for road.

    Mary River scene of environmental accident, council reveals

    premium_icon Mary River scene of environmental accident, council reveals

    Council News The new water business unit is under the pump.

    Local Partners