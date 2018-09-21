Perrett asks Premier for help as fire devastation revealed

WITH the final toll of the devastating fire that ripped through Gympie's northwest still to be confirmed, the State Government has been called on to help the more than 1300 affected residents.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said he had written to the Premier seeking assistance from the government for the devastating losses from these fires.

"Thankfully no lives have been lost so far,” he said.

"The fires are still burning and there is no end in sight to these dry conditions.

"There are more than 1300 residents living in these areas and the effect will be widespread.”

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

Mr Perrett said the loss of property including sheds, fences, equipment, livestock and fodder would severely impact the region's economy.

"We all understand that the loss is not just immediate and that owners, workers, families and businesses will take some time to recover,” he said.

HELP: Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called for support from the State Government for the bushfire-ravaged Woolooga area. Renee Albrecht

"The loss of livestock is heartbreaking but also the loss of valuable fodder is devastating as it has become more expensive and supplies are limited because of these tightened drought conditions.

"We are extremely grateful for the efforts of the emergency service workers and volunteers and locals who have fought the fires in extreme conditions to protect lives and property.”