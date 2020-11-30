Menu
FIRE BAN:
News

Permits cancelled, Gympie region under fire ban from tonight

Shelley Strachan
30th Nov 2020 4:38 PM
A LOCAL fire ban for the Gympie region has been imposed from tonight due to the strong winds and high daily temperatures, which are expected to last all week.

Fire forces two week closure of island resort

The prohibition on lighting fires in the open applies for a week from today through to next Monday, December 7 at midnight.

Firies watch Mary Valley blaze after late night battle

The Queensland Rural Fire Service website states:
“The fire ban prohibiting the lighting of fires in the open is currently in place from 2355hrs 30 November 2020 to 2355hrs 07 December 2020 for the Bundaberg, North Burnett, Cherberg, South Burnett, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Sushine Coast and Noosa Local Government Areas.

“All permits to light fire previously issued in the local fire ban area are hereby cancelled.”

The Gympie Regional Council area is covered by the Rural Fire Service Maryborough Area Office, phone 07 4190 4839.

CLICK HERE: For more information, local safe places and exemptions

