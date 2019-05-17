Performer billed as best since Keith Urban to play Gympie

A performer billed as the 'best since Keith Urban' (pictured) will play at Gympie this weekend.

PLAYING this year's Rodeo Afterparty at the Gympie Show on Saturday is the Rob Black Band.

Front man for the band, Rob Black, is no stranger to performing for Gympie crowds, having taken part in The Gympie Music Muster.

Rob Black has been described by country great Lee Kernaghan as "one of the hottest singer/guitarists to rock Australian country since Keith Urban”.

That's fairly high praise and given Rob's performance history, not too far off the mark.

In addition to The Muster, Rob has received rave reviews at Mud Bulls and Music and the QUT Urban Country Music Festival.

He has also toured with some of Australia's biggest names in country music including playing alongside former Gympie Muster ambassador Adam Brand and pairing with Lee Kernaghan for the Queensland 150th Independence celebration which was broadcast across the state.

He has also performed live on Channel 7's Morning Show hosted by Larry Emder.

Rob's first single and title track to the debut album Regular Guy not only stayed in the Country Music Channel's top 30 chart for more than 10 weeks, but also set the tone for the rest of the album.

Rob's next two singles debuted as Clip of the Week on CMC with Turn Up Your Radio and I'm In Love & It's Getting Worse climbing both the CMC top 30 and Country Radio top 20 charts.

These accomplishments drew the attention of the Country Music Association of Australia last year in Tamworth where he was nominated for a Golden Guitar for Best New Talent.

Rob has recently released his much-anticipated follow-up album titled Hey Tomorrow.

He teamed up with contemporaries in the US, including Drew Womack from Sons of the Desert fame, to co-write three songs off the 13-track album, including the title track.

"The feedback has been terrific and many fans and peers are telling me they love the new album,” the Tamworth Country Music Award finalist said.

"Hey Tomorrow is about taking people on a journey where they can relax and forget about life for a while.”

The Rob Black Band will play in the Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena from 8pm on Saturday.