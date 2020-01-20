‘Perfect’ Gympie rains arrive in nick of time
A WET weekend dropped good news on Gympie, ending a four month fire ban and bringing relief to farmers struggling to survive in the drought.
The biggest downpour was at Dagun Pocket where 116mm fell over the past three days bringing its total for last week to 142mm.
Tin Can Bay unofficially had the next highest; there is no official Bureau of Meteorology measurement but residents reported falls of more than 100mm at the coastal town.
The next highest official rainfall landed at Imbil (98.4mm since Friday), and 97mm dropped at Boreen Point.
Kenilworth and Moy Pocket also received 50-60mm in that time.
Gympie city’s totals for the weekend only reached 34mm, but it did push the week’s rainfall results to 54mm.
Farm supply businessman Tom Grady said the rainfall was divine.
“It’s been a Godsend,” he said.
“Not nearly enough, but it’s a start.
“It was getting absolutely desperate.”
He said the rainfall was “perfect”, having arrived without a severe storm or washing soil down the river.
And its effect was clear with customers’ outlooks improved since the skies opened up.
Kinbombi farmer John Cotter agreed the falls were “a hell of a relief”, but another 20 inches was needed over the next three months.
“We’ve got to get water to recharge the underground,” Mr Cotter said.
Other wise the heat – with temperatures expected to hit 36C-37C every day this week – will “suck it straight back up”.
MP and farmer Tony Perrett agreed.
“We need at least average or above average rainfall over the next three months (before winter),” Mr Perrett said.
But it was still a good break for the region.
“While it doesn’t rain grass or rain crops, it’s lifted peoples’ spirits,” he said.
Three-days BOM rainfall totals
Dagun Pocket: 116mm
Tin Can Bay (unofficial): 115mm
Imbil 98.4mm
Pomona: 76mm
Goomboorian: 74mm
Kenilworth: 59mm
Moy Pocket: 58mm
Fishermans Pocket: 48mm
Brooyar: 42mm
Glenwood: 36mm
Gympie 34mm
Brooweena: 31mm
Sexton: 22mm