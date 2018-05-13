Perfect day for Picnic in the Park

MOTHER nature put on a perfect autumn day for the Property Shop's Picnic in the Park today.

Hundreds of people attended the free event, held in Nelson Reserve, and took advantage of the free rides and carnival atmosphere to whet their appetites for next week's Gympie Show.

Zinc 96 were broadcasting live and there were loads of prizes and giveaways.

Nickleby the Magician was there putting on magic shows, there was a petting zoo and free face painting and the main stage was packed with some heavy hitting musical talent.

Phil Emmanuel and official band were the major draw, but Papa Groove with Sharon Brooks, Nat McGregor and James Duo held their own and kept the crowds entertained.

