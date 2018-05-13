Menu
Carmen Plumb with daughters Caitlin McCarthy and Emma McCarthy .
News

Perfect day for Picnic in the Park

by Donna Jones
13th May 2018 2:00 PM
MOTHER nature put on a perfect autumn day for the Property Shop's Picnic in the Park today.

Hundreds of people attended the free event, held in Nelson Reserve, and took advantage of the free rides and carnival atmosphere to whet their appetites for next week's Gympie Show.

Zinc 96 were broadcasting live and there were loads of prizes and giveaways.

Nickleby the Magician was there putting on magic shows, there was a petting zoo and free face painting and the main stage was packed with some heavy hitting musical talent.

Phil Emmanuel and official band were the major draw, but Papa Groove with Sharon Brooks, Nat McGregor and James Duo held their own and kept the crowds entertained.

Check out our photo gallery by photographer Josie Laird.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
family fun day gympie region photo gallery picnic in the park
Gympie Times

