Cindy Vogels
News

Perfect conditions for a huge day at the Gympie races

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Jun 2018 11:18 AM

THE weather is beautiful and the Gympie RSL Cup Race Day is already underway Gympie.

The gates have opened and the local racing action starts at 1.15pm. Tonnes of prizes to win, including a NEW CAR.

So throw on your jacket and or your fascinator and get yourself trackside today. It's going to be huge. Enjoy a few champagnes with friends.

And don't forget the awesome after party the Royal Hotel is throwing tonight. There's no excuse to stay home and be bored. See you all there!

Gympie Times

