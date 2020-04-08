‘Perfect alibi’ on virus fail

NOT US: Mining Museum Cafe owner and well known Gympie region providore Charlie Horne says the Duck Ponds market operator, the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum, is not to blame for alleged social distancing failures. The society shut its market down last month.

GYMPIE history buffs at the Lake Alford gold mining museum have the perfect alibi on claimed social distancing breaches at a farmers market last weekend.

“We weren’t even there,” museum market co-ordinator Charlie Horne said yesterday.

“We shut down the markets last month because of coronavirus,” he said.

“The one on the weekend was run by farmers wanting to sell produce. It was nothing to do with us.

“You can’t blame them, they’ve got produce they planted three months ago and now they’ve got to sell it.

“They just turned up and set up their stalls in the car park near the Light Horse area, which we lease from Gympie Regional Council.

“It makes me think that maybe we should re-open so we can make them keep to the guidelines.

“I went down and had a look. They were wearing gloves and doing the right things, as much as I saw. I didn’t see big crowds and I have noticed people doing the right thing,” he said of the food van he is operating in the cafe car park during the lockdown..

“I had two people buying coffee. A third person arrived, saw the others and drove off.”

